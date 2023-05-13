Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Trend Micro Trading Down 4.0 %

Trend Micro stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. Trend Micro has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $68.14.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.79 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

