TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Barclays

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on THS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.20.

NYSE:THS opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.44. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,939 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,413,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,151,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

