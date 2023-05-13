Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,423 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.75.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $513.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

