Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $13.25 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

