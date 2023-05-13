Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.86 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 363.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $84.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.