Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,137,000 after buying an additional 972,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after buying an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 492,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

NYSE OMC opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.