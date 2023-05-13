Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.23 and its 200-day moving average is $125.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

