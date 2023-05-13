Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 364 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Waters worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $271.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.46. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $262.74 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

