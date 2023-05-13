Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,572 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Gartner worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Gartner by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after buying an additional 353,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Gartner by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,682,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $310.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total transaction of $1,215,405.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,941 shares of company stock worth $8,611,320. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

