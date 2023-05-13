Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,473 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after buying an additional 373,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,290,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $229.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.62. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

