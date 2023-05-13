Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Clorox by 4,186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 813.79%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

