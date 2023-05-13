Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Up 28.9% in April

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 42,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 255,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,821. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $140.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 380.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $56,811.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,858,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,317,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,780. Insiders own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 56.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

