TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.2 %

TDG opened at $795.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $744.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.23. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $816.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,237 shares of company stock valued at $142,824,885. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.