Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
TCLCF stock remained flat at $10.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $12.65.
Transcontinental Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transcontinental (TCLCF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.