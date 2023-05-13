Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

TCLCF stock remained flat at $10.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.