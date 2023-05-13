TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.
TransAct Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
TACT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,854. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.81. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.50.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. Research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on TACT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.
