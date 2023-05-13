TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

TACT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,854. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.81. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. Research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51,110 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 259,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TACT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

Featured Articles

