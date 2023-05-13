Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.38. Track Group shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 14,201 shares changing hands.

Track Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

