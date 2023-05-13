TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPIC traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 2,117,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,996. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $425.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.87.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 117,705 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 358,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,128,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Articles

