Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $170.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 231,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,233,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 104,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.