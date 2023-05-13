Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Up 0.4 %
TSUKY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $45.10. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
