Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Up 133.8% in April

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,049,100 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the April 15th total of 6,864,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 302.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMLF shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of TRMLF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 28,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,249. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $1.1039 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.29%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

