ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 216,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.73. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

