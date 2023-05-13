Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TD. Desjardins increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

TD opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501,478 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Analyst Recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

