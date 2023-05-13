Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toray Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.97. 9,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

