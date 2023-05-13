Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Toray Industries Trading Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.97. 9,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $12.65.
About Toray Industries
