Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,831,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

