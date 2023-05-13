Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Topdanmark A/S Price Performance

Shares of Topdanmark A/S stock remained flat at $5.56 during trading on Friday. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

Topdanmark A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Topdanmark A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 10.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPDKY shares. HSBC lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $389.33.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

