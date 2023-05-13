Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Topdanmark A/S Price Performance
Shares of Topdanmark A/S stock remained flat at $5.56 during trading on Friday. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.
Topdanmark A/S Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Topdanmark A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 10.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Topdanmark A/S Company Profile
Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.
Further Reading
