Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 270,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Tiptree Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TIPT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 391,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,589. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.62 million, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $369.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,565. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tiptree by 183.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tiptree in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 252.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

