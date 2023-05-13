Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TIRX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.02. 295,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Tian Ruixiang has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

