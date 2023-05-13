Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS THBRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. 501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.10.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

