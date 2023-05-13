Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS THBRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. 501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.10.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunderbird Entertainment Group (THBRF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.