Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Down 25.4% This Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $507,128.32 and approximately $27,310.09 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00300176 USD and is down -9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $13,555.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

