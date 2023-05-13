Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Director Acquires $67,500.00 in Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) Director Dennis Bonnen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,884.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $213.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.26. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $26.75.
Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Third Coast Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,028.66%.
Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
About Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
