Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Director Acquires $67,500.00 in Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) Director Dennis Bonnen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,884.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $213.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.26. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Third Coast Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,028.66%.

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter worth $480,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 125.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

