The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$97.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$96.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$82.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$76.40 and a 12-month high of C$97.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6199575 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.