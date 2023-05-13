The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,742,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,523 shares during the period. Toro comprises approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $423,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Toro by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $105.30 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.51.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,060.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,060.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $2,917,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

