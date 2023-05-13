The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HYB opened at $6.65 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,190 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

