The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:HYB opened at $6.65 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
