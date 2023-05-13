The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of BATRK opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth $1,509,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 434.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.