The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $815.57

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 815.57 ($10.29) and traded as low as GBX 805 ($10.16). The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 814 ($10.27), with a volume of 64,405 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £602.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 814.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 831.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

