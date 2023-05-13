The Graph (GRT) One Day Volume Hits $30.86 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $30.86 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,653,292,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,956,551,987 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

