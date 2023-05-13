The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 105,326 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $814,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.58. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

