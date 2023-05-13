The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLU opened at $14.01 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

