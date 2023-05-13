The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.7% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 141.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,865,000 after buying an additional 3,998,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $169,838,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,011,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

NYSE KO opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

