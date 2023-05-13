Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in April

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Thai Union Group Public Price Performance

TUFBY stock remained flat at $8.70 during midday trading on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Thai Union Group Public has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Thai Union Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled and canned seafood. It operates through the following segments: Ambient Seafood, Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Business and Pet Food, Value-Added and Other. The Ambient Seafood segment includes tuna, sardine, salmon, specialty seafood and pelagic fishes.

