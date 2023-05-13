TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Shares Up 0.8%

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.70 and last traded at $107.00. 290,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33,543% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.19.
TFI International Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
