Tezos (XTZ) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Tezos has a total market cap of $836.97 million and approximately $15.91 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003457 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003154 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 958,897,756 coins and its circulating supply is 937,695,308 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.