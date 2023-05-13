Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $113.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2,028.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More

