Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Update

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 15,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

