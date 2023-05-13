TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the April 15th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at TESSCO Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS remained flat at $8.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,971. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.50 and a beta of 0.94.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.57 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About TESSCO Technologies

