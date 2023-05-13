Terra Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.24 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Terra has a market cap of $246.76 million and approximately $30.24 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00003392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003109 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 271,268,778 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.