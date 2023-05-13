Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 880,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 524,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $452.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

