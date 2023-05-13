TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.09

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 55897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

