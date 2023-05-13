Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 6.8%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 2,984,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,076,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $703.51 million, a P/E ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,814,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,226,920 shares of company stock valued at $17,204,606. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.