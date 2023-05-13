Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Short Interest Update

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Telkom SA SOC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TLKGY remained flat at $7.40 during trading hours on Friday. Telkom SA SOC has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.
About Telkom SA SOC
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telkom SA SOC (TLKGY)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.