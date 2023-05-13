Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Short Interest Update

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Telkom SA SOC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLKGY remained flat at $7.40 during trading hours on Friday. Telkom SA SOC has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

